Brunswick area food bank says September visits up nearly 50% from last year

Maine Public | By Michael Livingston
Published October 15, 2025 at 1:28 PM EDT
Baskets of fruits and vegetables at the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program
/
Facebook
Baskets of fruits and vegetables at the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.

The Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program said it's dealing with increased requests for assistance but with less food to go around.

The Brunswick Food Bank saw a record-breaking 2,000 visits in September — a nearly 50 percent increase over the last year.

The Midcoast program's Executive Director Hannah Chatalbash said federal cuts to programs like the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Local Food Purchase Agreements have reduced contributions from some farmers and grocery stores.

"It's something that we're keeping an eye on and attempting to control as much as we can control," Chatalbash said. "But the formula doesn't look great."

MCHPP operates a low-barrier food pantry - meaning visitors aren't required to show proof of income or their address. The nonprofit also operates "satellite pantries" in apartment buildings and a soup kitchen that offers prepared meals.

As a state, Maine has the highest rate of food insecurity in New England according to Good Sheppard Food Bank - the largest food bank in Maine that distributes food to hundreds of partner organizations.

Good Sheppard's 2024 Annual Report notes, "food insecurity in Maine rose last year, with 1 in 8 Mainers – and 1 in 5 children – now facing hunger."

Ron Condon of Brunswick said he and his neighbors in Willow Grove are organizing a food drive on Saturday to help bolster supplies in the area.

"If all we collect is 50 pounds of food. We're going to be able to feed 50 people one meal. We'll be thrilled," he said. "That'd be 50 meals that for people who wouldn't have gotten them if we hadn't tried."

The food drive is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at homes in the Willow Grove neighborhood. The group is requesting non-perishable foods, shopping bags, and egg cartons. All items will be donated to the Brunswick food bank on Sunday.
Michael Livingston
Michael joined Maine Public as a news reporter in 2025. His roots are in Michigan where he spent three years at Interlochen Public Radio as a Report for America corps member.
