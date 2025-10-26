Maine allergist calls study on reducing peanut allergies 'encouraging'

A new study published in the Journal of Pediatrics has found that early exposure to peanuts has resulted in roughly 40,000 fewer allergies in U.S. children over the past decade.

Starting in 2015, guidance changed to recommend introducing peanuts to infants early instead of waiting until age three.

Dr. Rung-chi Li, an allergist and immunologist at Northern Light Health, says the findings are exciting.

"So in general, we want to encourage parents to introduce high-allergy foods early so they are less likely to develop allergies," he says.

Peanut allergies can be life-threatening. Li says he has successfully treated 20 patients for peanut allergies in recent years through gradual exposure. It's not a cure, but he says patients build up enough tolerance over several months so they can safely consume a single peanut.