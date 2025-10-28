Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine issues recall of cannabis vape cartridges due to unsafe pesticide levels

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
The affected vape cartridge.
Maine.gov
The affected vape cartridge.

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy has issued a recall of certain cannabis vape cartridges because of unsafe levels of the pesticide Chlorfenapyr.

The recall cites Yani Cannabis adult-use vape cartridges in the Watermelon Chimera strain.

The photo above shows the product packaging for the affected vape cartridges. Emphasis has been added to the photo to show where on the label consumers can find their product's batch number.
Maine.gov
The photo above shows the product packaging for the affected vape cartridges. Emphasis has been added to the photo to show where on the label consumers can find their product’s batch number.

The state says the affected products were produced by NorCO Outdoor Cannabis and sold at nearly two-dozen adult-use retail stores across Maine.

Inhaling cannabis with unsafe levels of the pesticide can cause nausea, fever, and altered mental status. The office urges consumers with adverse symptoms to contact a medical provider.

More details on the recall can be found on Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy website.
