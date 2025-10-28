Maine issues recall of cannabis vape cartridges due to unsafe pesticide levels
The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy has issued a recall of certain cannabis vape cartridges because of unsafe levels of the pesticide Chlorfenapyr.
The recall cites Yani Cannabis adult-use vape cartridges in the Watermelon Chimera strain.
The state says the affected products were produced by NorCO Outdoor Cannabis and sold at nearly two-dozen adult-use retail stores across Maine.
Inhaling cannabis with unsafe levels of the pesticide can cause nausea, fever, and altered mental status. The office urges consumers with adverse symptoms to contact a medical provider.
More details on the recall can be found on Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy website.