Opponents turned out in force at the State House Wednesday to speak out against legislation that would ban the sale of vaping devices and supplies in…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills says her administration will launch a statewide education and prevention campaign in the wake of new data that e-cigarette use…
The surge in vaping among teens has alarmed many parents, pediatricians and teachers. Though the chemical of primary concern linked to reported illnesses…
Some medical marijuana businesses in Maine say they’ve seen a recent boost in e-cigarette sales, even as concern grows over deaths and illnesses related…
Four new lung illnesses related to e-cigarette use have been reported in Maine, according to the state Center for Disease Control (CDC). That brings the…
Seven deaths and hundreds of lung injuries in people who use e-cigarettes have prompted Democratic state Senator Rebecca Millett to draft a bill that…
The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting the state's first case of an acute lung illness related to vaping.The case involves an adult who…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine could explicitly ban electronic cigarettes on school grounds under a Democrat's bill that passed the House and Senate. Sen. Rebecca…
