Health

Vape detectors may be installed in the bathrooms of Lewiston schools

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
The Superintendent of Lewiston public schools is considering installing vape detectors in the bathrooms at the middle and high schools.

Jake Langlais says students are reporting long wait times for bathrooms and says it's because others are vaping in stalls. Langlais says the detectors could address that issue and also help curb the use of e-cigarettes by kids.

"Some of the technology we're exploring is, for a camera that might exist in a hallway outside of a bathroom. If the vape detector is triggered, it would also then make sure it would capture who is exiting the bathroom around that time," he says. "So, those are the technologies we're looking at."

Langlais says cost is a hurdle, with estimates ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 to install vape detectors. He says Lewiston will seek funding through grants.

Tags
Health vaping
