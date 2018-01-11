Maine Calling on the Road

Be There As Maine Calling Explores Purposeful Work

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Bates College Muskie Archives

70 Campus Ave

Lewiston, ME

Jennifer Rooks and the Maine Calling team invite you and your guests to a special Maine Calling live from the Muskie Archives, exploring the topic of "Purposeful Work."

Now in its fourth year, Bates College's Purposeful Work initiative is a structured program of supported exploration, discovery, self-reflection, and skill building designed to align students' interests and talents with the work they will ultimately pursue after graduation. The core philosophy is infused into all aspects of the Bates experience and has a proven track record. Find out how this program is fostering connections between Maine companies and the next generation of potential employees and how tenets of the program's philosophy can be leveraged at every career level.

