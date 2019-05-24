© 2021 Maine Public
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Jenny Lewis – "On the Line"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published May 24, 2019 at 12:01 AM EDT
Jenny Lewis On the Line album art

Jenny Lewis rocks. She knows how and she’s really good at it. She’s not scared. She reveals and revels. It’s kind of great too, her band, Ringo Starr, Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner. The big boys. She’s not intimidated, but they might be! All I know is, I’m going to the party with Jenny.

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
