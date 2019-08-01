Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., August 1 at 10:30 pm

Explore the life and legacy of Joshua L. Chamberlain, the scholar-turned-soldier from Maine, whose heroic actions at Little Round Top in the battle of Gettysburg became Civil War legend.

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain is perhaps best known for his heroic actions in the Battle of Gettysburg. The 34-year-old college professor from Maine would lead a fierce bayonet charge down the hill into the face of the enemy, shattering the Confederate attack. His was a life of service. From the halls of Bowdoin College, to the battlefield, to the governor's mansion, Chamberlain exemplified the best of the 19th century manhood.

This film delves into the early years that shaped him, his distinguished service in the Civil War, and his role as statesman upon his return home.

To learn more about the Joshua Chamberlain: Scholar, Soldier, Statesman visit pejepscothistorical.org/chamberlain.

Joshua Chamberlain: Scholar, Soldier, Statesman was produced by Beth Carroll of Carroll Productions.