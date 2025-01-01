Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Joseph Fiore: The Nature of the Artist

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 19 at 9:00 pm
Fri., June 20 at 1:00 am
Sat., June 21 at 2:00 pm
Artist Joseph Fiore surrounded by six of his paintings. Words: Joseph Fiore: The Nature of the Artist.

This 100th celebration exhibit of the art and life of Joseph Fiore showcases a remarkable selection of work including early modernist still lifes, landscapes of midcoast Maine and stunning pictographic rock paintings that were the capstone of his career.

Joseph Fiore: The Nature of the Artist was produced by Kane-Lewis Productions in collaboration with the Union of Maine Visual Artists.