header.jpg
Maine Public Classical on Voice-Activated Devices

TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC CLASSICAL

Alexa-Powered Devices

  • You need to enable the command first by saying, "Alexa, enable Maine Public Classical." It will begin playing.
  • From then on, you can say "Alexa, play Maine Public Classical."
  • To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.
  • Click HERE to learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!

Google Home

  • To listen to Maine Public Classical, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Classical from Tune In."