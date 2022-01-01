Maine Public Classical on Voice-Activated Devices
TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC CLASSICAL
Alexa-Powered Devices
- You need to enable the command first by saying, "Alexa, enable Maine Public Classical." It will begin playing.
- From then on, you can say "Alexa, play Maine Public Classical."
- To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”
- Click HERE to learn how to make your Alexa device work even harder for you!
Google Home
- To listen to Maine Public Classical, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Classical from Tune In."