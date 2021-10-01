Mainer who sent hoax distress call about boat taking on water sentenced to supervised release

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been sentenced to three years of supervised release for making a hoax distress call about a boat taking on water.

A federal judge also sentenced 32-year-old Nathan Libby of Rockland to four days of time served and ordered him to pay $17,500 in restitution to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Court documents say Libby communicated a false distress call for a vessel and crew in the vicinity of Spruce Head in December 2020. Libby pleaded guilty in June and was sentenced Wednesday.