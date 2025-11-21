Bangor Studio/Membership Department
75-year-old woman dies after fatal pedestrian accident in Portland

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 21, 2025 at 1:47 PM EST

A 75-year-old woman from Portland has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Portland Thursday night.

Portland police say the woman was running with a group that crossed the intersection of Marginal Way and Franklin Street just after 7:00 pm. According to multiple witnesses, the group crossed the roadway against the traffic signal when the accident happened.

The woman was transported to Maine Medical Center, but Friday morning police said she succumbed to her injuries. Officials are not identifying her until her next of kin are notified.

The driver of the vehicle is a 48 year old man from Portland. Police say no charges have been filed.
Maine
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
