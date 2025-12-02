Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Residents rally around man critically injured in home explosion

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:55 PM EST
Courtesy of Waterville Sunrise Rotary Club Facebook
66-year-old Cliff Hannon

Residents of Oakland are raising funds for the man critically injured in a home explosion Thursday.

66-year-old Cliff Hannon, who was inside the house at the time of the blast, is the president of the Waterville Sunrise Rotary Club.

"Cliff always makes sure that we remember that there isn't anybody that we can't help," said fellow member Kelly Roderick. "We may have one group that we're focused on, but on the sideline, he may get word that this other small group might need a little hand. So he'll say, 'Hey, can we take some of that and give that over there?'"

Roderick said Hannon is dedicated to helping the community.

"He's always looking to see where he can serve those people, ringing the bell at Christmas time, painting murals on schools, cleaning up playgrounds, cleaning up walking trails," Roderick said. "That's what Cliff does."

A spokesperson for Maine Medical Center said today that Hannon remains in critical condition.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.
Maine
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion