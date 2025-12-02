Residents rally around man critically injured in home explosion

Residents of Oakland are raising funds for the man critically injured in a home explosion Thursday.

66-year-old Cliff Hannon, who was inside the house at the time of the blast, is the president of the Waterville Sunrise Rotary Club.

"Cliff always makes sure that we remember that there isn't anybody that we can't help," said fellow member Kelly Roderick. "We may have one group that we're focused on, but on the sideline, he may get word that this other small group might need a little hand. So he'll say, 'Hey, can we take some of that and give that over there?'"

Roderick said Hannon is dedicated to helping the community.

"He's always looking to see where he can serve those people, ringing the bell at Christmas time, painting murals on schools, cleaning up playgrounds, cleaning up walking trails," Roderick said. "That's what Cliff does."

A spokesperson for Maine Medical Center said today that Hannon remains in critical condition.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.