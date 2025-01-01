Set between Bangor, Maine in the 1950’s and 1970’s, this animated film follows Mary, a young woman raised as African American, who learns on her 21st birthday that her late mother left her a letter revealing her hidden Penobscot heritage.Struggling with questions of identity, Mary seeks answers in the Bangor Public Library – where she encounters the spirit of he legendary Penobscot elder, Molly Molasses.

Molly takes Mary back in time, teaching her about the strength, resilience, and pain of her ancestors.Once feared in Bangor for her fierce presence and sharp tongue, Molly Molasses (1775-1867) carried the memories of land loss, betrayal, and survival.Through her guidance, Mary comes to understand that while her mother is gone, the spirit of her family and ancestors will always remain with her.

Mary and Molly:In the Spirit of the Ancestors is a story about loss, resilience, and the power of reclaiming identity – an intergenerational journey that connects past to present.

This film was produced by Donna Loring, David Camlin, and Speedwell Contemporary.