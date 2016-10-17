© 2021 Maine Public
Maine

Sweden, Still Concerned About US Lobsters, to Address on Own

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2016 at 11:35 AM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Sweden say they remain concerned about the discovery of American lobsters in their waters, and the country will address the issue on a regional and national level instead of through the European Union.

Sweden wanted the European Union to consider a ban of imports of American lobsters into the 28-member bloc. The dispute started when Sweden announced it had found 32 American lobsters in its waters.

EU officials informed Sweden last week that the European Commission will not propose the lobster be listed as an invasive species.

A spokeswoman for the Swedish government says the country still believes there are scientific reasons to list the lobster and remains worried about its spread. She says the country will look into new, more local ways to address the issue.

MaineAmerican lobsterSweden
