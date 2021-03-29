American lobster

-
PORTLAND, Maine - European biologists say American lobsters have become an invasive species and are crossbreeding with European lobsters, producing…
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Sweden say they remain concerned about the discovery of American lobsters in their waters, and the country will address the…
PORTLAND, Maine - In a victory for American and Canadian lobstermen, the European Union says it is rejecting a Swedish proposal to ban live American…
Maine’s Congressional Delegation is trying to step up its defense of Maine’s lobster industry now that the European Union says it will take the next step…