Maine State Regulators Open Probe Into 207 Area Code Shortage

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into a lack of phone numbers available in the 207 area code, the only area code used in the state.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the investigation centers on the number-forecasting practices of the provider Verizon.

Last year, an assessment found Maine no longer had access to most of the 8 million numbers in the area code. Maine could run out of usable numbers by late 2024 because of expected demand. Maine Public Utilities Commission said it questions how Verizon distributes numbers to people.