header.jpg
New Hampshire Equipping Its State Police With Body Cameras By Late Fall

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT
Chris Wicklund
Jim Mone
/
AP
In this Nov. 5, 2014 photo, Sgt. Chris Wicklund of the Burnsville Police Department in Minnesota wears a body camera beneath his microphone.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police will be equipped with body cameras by late fall of this year.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the cameras were made possible by a $3.4 million contract approved by the Executive Council.

He said Thursday the cameras will provide "yet another layer of transparency and accountability in our continued efforts to further bolster public trust in the incredible work done by New Hampshire's law enforcement officers."

The move comes as Maine State Police have announced they are working to equip every trooper with body cameras, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Associated Press
