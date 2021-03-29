-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., June 13 at 10:00 pmSat., June 15 at 11:00 amIn 2016 a major restoration was done on the New Hampshire State House dome.…
-
Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., April 12 at 10:30 pm An acclaimed comedian, author and New Hampshire celebrity, Cindy Pierce is on a mission to bring the…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., Feb. 8 at 10:00 pm Sat., Feb. 10 at 11:00 am Shadows Fall North delves deep into the overlooked history of racism in…
-
Maine Public TV Air Time: Sat., September 30 at 11:00 am Imagine New Hampshire’s White Mountains during the 19th century where artists created America’s…
-
MPBN TV Air Times: Thur., June 29 at 10:00 pm Sat., July 1 at 11:00 am An award-winning feature length documentary about the rise of craft beer in the…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., January 12 at 10:30 pmSat., January 14 at 11:30 amAt Dartmouth College in the 1970s, four male athletes joined a dance…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., April 21 at 10:00 pmSat., April 23 at 11:00 amClearing the Water: The story of the Lakes Region Clean Waters Association…
-
On the second day of Texas Gov. Rick Perry's swing through the key early presidential voting state, he got a boost from a Republican with direct ties to…
-
The state's Ballot Law Commission will hear evidence about whether Republican candidate for governor Walt Havenstein can run for office.A hearing is set…