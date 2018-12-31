Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., June 13 at 10:00 pm

Sat., June 15 at 11:00 am

In 2016 a major restoration was done on the New Hampshire State House dome. This film was commissioned by the NH State House Bicentennial Committee to document the entire process, from pre-dawn deliveries to gilding the gold leaf on the eagle.

The result is a new documentary, Restoration that gets up close to the work and the workers. It includes interviews, historic photos, and it is a celebration of the 200th year for the oldest State House in the United States.

Restoration: New Hampshire State House was produced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Video Productions.