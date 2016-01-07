Maine Public TV Air Times :

Clearing the Water: The story of the Lakes Region Clean Waters Association is the story of citizen action and the importance of protecting the environment. It is the story of how a small, local group of active citizens provided leadership to the entire country in the very early days of the environmental movement.

The Lakes Region Clean Waters Association was founded in late 1969 to clean up New Hampshire's Lake Winnisquam. Through door-to-door campaigning, informational meetings, dogged research, good PR, law suits and threats of law suits, the Clean Waters Association challenged the City of Laconia to do something about its sewage discharge into the lake. The actions of this group led to the construction of a major state run waste water treatment facility that today serves 10 communities in the Lakes Region.

Clearing the Water: The story of the Lakes Region Clean Waters Association was produced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Films.

