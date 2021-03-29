environment

-
As the climate gets warmer, sugar maple trees will have a harder time producing enough sap to meet demand. Luckily, scientists and maple syrup-makers are on the case.
Maine Public TV Air Times: Mon., June 18 at 9:30 pm When environmentalist Tony Grassi takes a crazy gamble to rehab an abandoned Mill, he inspires both…
A big decision about the future of a little fish is attracting the attention of ocean conservation groups.Industry players are petitioning the Marine…
Over the next few weeks, students from College of the Atlantic will be trekking across ice covered lakes and bushwhacking over frozen marshes on behalf of…
The Gulf of Maine’s blue mussel population is all but disappearing in the inter-tidal zone, according to ecologists at the University of California,…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Sat., Aug. 20 at 11:30 amFollow a group of environmentalist, regulators and natural resource managers as they tour aquaculture…
Forty years ago, Maine’s forests were devastated by a cyclical spruce budworm infestation that destroyed 25 million cords of white spruce and balsam fir…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine businesses would receive a 40% increase in funding for their participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap and…
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., April 21 at 10:00 pmSat., April 23 at 11:00 amClearing the Water: The story of the Lakes Region Clean Waters Association…
A century ago American chestnut trees dominated the eastern woodlands from Georgia to Maine. Growing straight and tall they were prized for timber.…