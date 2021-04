Maine Public TV Air Times :

Shadows Fall North delves deep into the overlooked history of racism in Northern New England — to set the record straight and most importantly, to rally us to recognize that Black history is New Hampshire history and American history.

Produced by Nancy Vawter of Atlantic Media Productions.