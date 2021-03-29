-
Twenty-two corporate and civic sponsors have seeded a new fund designed to tackle systemic racism in Maine.The Racial Justice Fund is a project from the…
-
While Maine lawmakers set the agenda for a state commission on race Wednesday, nearly 150 Portland area municipal leaders joined the first in a series of…
-
Calling it a pervasive blight on our constitutional republic and the world at large, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court has issued a statement decrying…
-
Over the past week, Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law dozens of bills passed by the Maine lawmakers this session. For the two African American members…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., Feb. 8 at 10:00 pm Sat., Feb. 10 at 11:00 am Shadows Fall North delves deep into the overlooked history of racism in…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland leaders gathered in front of City Hall today to denounce those who have been responsible for several racially-charged incidents…