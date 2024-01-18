South Portland school district DEI coordinator resigns after receiving racist email

Mohammed Albehadli, South Portland School District's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion coordinator, is resigning, effective tomorrow, after receiving what school officials characterize as a racist, hate-filled email late last month.

The email was sent by someone in a neighboring state, according to South Portland schools superintendent Tim Matheney.

Matheney said the content of the email was so disturbing that Albehadli and his family now question their safety.

"Our first priority is to support Mohammed and his family, make sure that he knows that messages like this are so incredibly inconsistent with our values as a district and to support him during this transition as he leaves the DEI coordinator position," Matheney said.

In a districtwide announcement on Thursday, Matheney described the email as "the most vile" message he has seen during 35 years working in education.

"The language in the email was deeply disturbing, and of a racist, hate-filled nature," he said, adding that local law enforcement and the district attorney's office are reviewing the matter.

Matheney said Albehadli has since received an outpouring of support from the school community, and that his departure is a significant loss for the district.