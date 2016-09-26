Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 12 at 10:30 pm

Sat., January 14 at 11:30 am

At Dartmouth College in the 1970s, four male athletes joined a dance class. Their collaborative work led to the creation of Pilobolus and the transformation of modern dance.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the film-maker's website.Pilobolus skirted the bright lights of Manhattan and settled in rural Connecticut. Still Moving: Pilobolus at Forty focuses on the company's lifecycle, its evolution, transformation, and regeneration. On the eve of its fortieth anniversary, internationally-renowned, Pilobolus returns to New Hampshire for a Dartmouth commissioned premiere of a collaboration with cartoonist Art Splegelman. At their studio, on the road, in the community workshops, and on stage, the arts organism Pilobolus thrives.