Brush & Pen: Artists & Writers of the White Mountains

Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sat., September 30 at 11:00 am

Imagine New Hampshire’s White Mountains during the 19th century where artists created America’s first landscape paintings and writers composed poetry and prose.

Where railroads brought visitors to grand hotels, and adventurous people climbed the highest peaks. Brush and Pen: Artists and Writers of the White Mountains offers the audience a tour through the 19th century with some of New Hampshire's most famous works of art. This program brings together paintings and literature created by some of America’s finest artists and writers of the 1800s. Brush and Pen bridges the gap in the art and literature worlds by combining significant White Mountain art and prose in one format.

Produced by Andrea Melville of Barking Spider Productions.