art

  • Cabot Lyford in a still from Portrait of a Man as Artist.
    Cabot Lyford: Portrait of a Man as Artist
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., March 21 at 10:00 pmSat., March 23 at 11:00 amDale Schierholt's intimate portrait of Cabot Lyford offers the reflection…
  • Artist Robert Indiana poses Thursday, Aug. 29, 2008 at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, who in the 1960s created the pop icon LOVE, now has created a similar image with HOPE, with proceeds going to Barack Obama's presidential campaign.
    Nation
    Robert Indiana, Vinalhaven Artist Known For Bold Works, Dies At 89
    Patty Wight
    ,
    Robert Indiana, the artist who created the iconic image of the word “LOVE,” died on Saturday at his home on Vinalhaven at the age of 89.Indiana is being…
  • Art & Spirit home video jacket/poster
    Art & Spirit
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., July 19 at 10:00 pmSat., July 21 at 11:00 amAn intimate in home and studio visit with 91 year old painter Harold Garde.…
  • Brush and Pen: Artists and Writers of the White Mountains, 1800-1900
    Brush & Pen: Artists & Writers of the White Mountains
    Maine Public TV Air Time: Sat., September 30 at 11:00 am Imagine New Hampshire’s White Mountains during the 19th century where artists created America’s…
  • A still frame from Hull 111
    Hull 111
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., May 4 at 10:30 pmSat., May 6 at 11:30 amA film about a wooden boat, a legendary boat builder and three Bowdoin College…
  • A still from Placing the Mark / Marking the Place
    Placing the Mark / Marking the Place
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Sun., April 30 at 11:00 pmProfiles of Maine artist working in different mediums reflect upon their art and creative…
  • The DVD jacket from Other Faces: The Origin of the Zati Mask
    Other Faces: The Origin of the Zati Mask
    Maine Public TV Air Time:Sat., November 19 at 11:30 amMaine artist, Susan Merrill, developed the Zati Mask weaving technique based on a gift she was given…
  • Blindsided home video jacket
    Blindsided
    Maine Public TV Air Time:Thur., Oct. 13 at 10:00 pmThis film documents 15 years in the life of Patricia Livingstone, a feisty artist losing her sight and…
  • Olive Pierce in a boat off the Maine coast in 1995.
    Olive Pierce: Maine Master
    Maine Public TV Air Time:Sat., Aug. 13 at 11:30 amFor photographer Olive Pierce the part is never more important than the whole, not the individual more…