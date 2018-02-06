Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., July 19 at 10:00 pm

Sat., July 21 at 11:00 am

An intimate in home and studio visit with 91 year old painter Harold Garde. He shares his thoughts on his art and offers insight into leading a fulfilling and successful life.

The filmmaker Dale Schierholt, best known for his intimate film portraits of renowned artists such as Robert Indiana and Will Barnet is a friend of Garde. Schierholt spent time filming Garde at work, first at his winter studio in Florida and later at his studio in Maine. While together they of course talked about Garde’s art, his processes, motivations and career. Their conversations quickly fell into the familiar rhythms shared by old friends but Schierholt noticed something different in their dialogues.

Garde, now at 91, had transitioned into yet another stage of his long and celebrated career. Accepting the finite amount of time he had remaining, Garde had embraced his time in the studio and focused his energies solely on making paintings, in fact some of the largest of his long career. No longer concerning himself with the next gallery show or museum exhibit, Garde was creating art on its own terms. In the editing room Schierholt realized that their conversations spoke to something larger than Garde and his art. In Art & Spirit the thoughts shared by the 91 year-old painter offer insight into a fulfilling and successful life.

Produced by Dale Schierholt.