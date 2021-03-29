© 2021 Maine Public
  • Celia Thaxter's Island Garden
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., May 9 at 10:30 pmSat., May 11 at 11:30 amThis is the story of the nineteenth century Isles of Shoals poet, author, and…
  • Artist Robert Indiana poses Thursday, Aug. 29, 2008 at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, who in the 1960s created the pop icon LOVE, now has created a similar image with HOPE, with proceeds going to Barack Obama's presidential campaign.
    Nation
    Robert Indiana, Vinalhaven Artist Known For Bold Works, Dies At 89
    Patty Wight
    Robert Indiana, the artist who created the iconic image of the word “LOVE,” died on Saturday at his home on Vinalhaven at the age of 89.Indiana is being…
  • Art & Spirit home video jacket/poster
    Art & Spirit
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., July 19 at 10:00 pmSat., July 21 at 11:00 amAn intimate in home and studio visit with 91 year old painter Harold Garde.…
  • The DVD jacket for Imber's Left Hand
    Imber's Left Hand
    Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., August 17 at 10:00 pm Imber's Left Hand is a love story between two artists faced with one's death and how art and love…
  • Blindsided home video jacket
    Blindsided
    Maine Public TV Air Time:Thur., Oct. 13 at 10:00 pmThis film documents 15 years in the life of Patricia Livingstone, a feisty artist losing her sight and…
  • Olive Pierce in a boat off the Maine coast in 1995.
    Olive Pierce: Maine Master
    Maine Public TV Air Time:Sat., Aug. 13 at 11:30 amFor photographer Olive Pierce the part is never more important than the whole, not the individual more…