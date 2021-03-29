-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., May 9 at 10:30 pmSat., May 11 at 11:30 amThis is the story of the nineteenth century Isles of Shoals poet, author, and…
Robert Indiana, the artist who created the iconic image of the word “LOVE,” died on Saturday at his home on Vinalhaven at the age of 89.Indiana is being…
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., July 19 at 10:00 pmSat., July 21 at 11:00 amAn intimate in home and studio visit with 91 year old painter Harold Garde.…
Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., August 17 at 10:00 pm Imber's Left Hand is a love story between two artists faced with one's death and how art and love…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Thur., Oct. 13 at 10:00 pmThis film documents 15 years in the life of Patricia Livingstone, a feisty artist losing her sight and…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Sat., Aug. 13 at 11:30 amFor photographer Olive Pierce the part is never more important than the whole, not the individual more…