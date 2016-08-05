Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sat., Aug. 13 at 11:30 am

For photographer Olive Pierce the part is never more important than the whole, not the individual more important than the community, and the photographer is never as important as the people being photographed. Her black and white photos document the spirit of community whether she finds it in high school kids, or among Maine fishing families, or with children on Iraq.

Olive Pierce: Maine Master is produced and directed by Richard Kane of Kane – Lewis Productions.