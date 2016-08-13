Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., Oct. 13 at 10:00 pm

This film documents 15 years in the life of Patricia Livingstone, a feisty artist losing her sight and hearing while trying to survive her abusive girlfriend.

Combined with Patricia’s unique collection of home videos, the film documents the couple’s romance, abuse, break-up, and finally, friendship. When a cochlear implant restores most of Patricia’s hearing, she picks herself up and finds a new love online. This epic story — conveyed with a tone set by the quirky humor of Patricia’s narration — shines light on domestic abuse, disability, forgiveness, and what it truly means to be independent.

Blindsided is produced by Lisa Olivieri.