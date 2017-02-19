Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., August 17 at 10:00 pm

Imber's Left Hand is a love story between two artists faced with one's death and how art and love transform the tragedy into the brightest affirmation of life.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the film-maker's website.{C}

Imber's switch to painting left handed and the black humor with which he dances with his dying is a celebration of life and community. "This beautiful film takes the wind out of you," Boston Globe. "A masterpiece," Maine Sunday Telegram. This tragic love story reveals the artist’s courageous and inspiring response to a diagnosis of ALS. In spite of his progressive disabilities, Imber carries on with grace and even humor to the very end. The film traces his adaptations, switching from painting with his right hand to his left, and then to both as his condition worsens. Adversity only makes him more determined. And he paints more than 100 portraits in three months.