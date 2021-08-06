Offers Flooding In After New Hampshire Hermit's Cabin Burns Down

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as "River Dave" whose cabin burned down on wooded property where he was squatting has been inundated with offers from as far away as California for a new place to live.

Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone — who originally grew up in Wilton, Maine — lived in the woods along the Merrimack River.

He was jailed on July 15 on a civil contempt sanction and was told he'd be released if he agreed to leave the cabin, which is on property owned by a Vermont man. He was released Thursday, after a judge ruled the Lidstone would have less incentive to return to the property now that the cabin is gone.