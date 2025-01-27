Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine could be hit with bill for New Hampshire power line

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:16 PM EST
Electricity lines stretch across a power corridor, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Brunswick, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Electricity lines stretch across a power corridor, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Brunswick, Maine.

Maine electric customers could shell out $40 million dollars to finance a major power line upgrade in New Hampshire over the objection of consumer advocates.

Maine Public Advocate William Harwood said a $400 million electric transmission development by energy company Eversource is unnecessary and too expensive.

The company plans to upgrade a 49-mile power corridor with metal poles and other improvements.

But the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee overseeing the development ruled Harwood's office had no place in the matter since the committee has no authority to set electric rates.

Harwood said that Maine consumers should have a voice in whether the development is prudent and reasonable. Now that his office's move to intervene has been denied he's not sure how it can meaningfully oppose costs that may be tacked onto Maine electric bills.

"I think at this point we’re struggling with what the next step is, there’s no easy answer," Harwood said.

Maine and other New England states share the cost of transmission lines under rules from the regional grid operator.

A representative for the site evaluation committee declined to comment.

New Hampshire electric Maine Public Advocate power
Peter McGuire
