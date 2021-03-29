Maine Public Advocate

-
State regulators have ruled that Central Maine Power will be allowed to continue sending disconnection notices to households with past-due balances during…
Over the next three years Central Maine Power (CMP) is proposing to invest nearly $30 million for what it's calling a "resiliency" program to harden its…
The lights are back on for more than half of the Maine residents and businesses that lost power after Thursday morning's Nor'easter.As of 6 p.m. roughly…
Maine's Public Advocate wants state regulators to require utilities to promptly disclose breaches in customer confidentiality.This announcement comes as…
PORTLAND, Maine - When Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage nominated a successor to Public Advocate Tim Schneider, perhaps no one was more surprised at his…
One of the lead opponents of a wind energy joint venture has reversed its opposition to the project, and says it's OK to go ahead under certain…