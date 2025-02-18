Using community solar? Double check your electricity savings

The Maine Office of the Public Advocate is urging rate-payers enrolled in community solar programs to double check their utility bills, after a small number of customers reported not seeing expected savings.

Public Advocate Heather Sanborn said there's no current indication this is a widespread issue, and that problems with one solar provider involving delivery rates have been resolved — but that folks should double check out of an abundance of caution.

"We're concerned that other solar providers may not have set up their billing situation correctly to account for these alternative delivery rates that some subscribers have signed up for," she said.

Both Central Maine Power and Versant offer an electric technology rate and a seasonal heat pump rate, which are designed to provide kilowatt hour discounts to users of new electric technologies, like heat pumps and EV chargers.

Sanborn said that ratepayers who notice billing discrepancies are urged to contact the public advocate's office.

