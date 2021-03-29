-
State regulators are fining Central Maine Power a half million dollars for sending out improper disconnection notices last winter.The notices implied that…
Canadian energy giant Hydro-Quebec says it will offer Maine a cut-rate deal on a slice of the electricity carried by a powerline that Central Maine Power…
More than 50 state lawmakers are calling on regulators to reject a proposal by Central Maine Power (CMP) that could allow it to charge ratepayers for…
Central Maine Power shareholders, not ratepayers, are going to foot the $580,000 cost of an audit that found problems with the way the utility handled…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Supreme Court has rejected a challenge of utility regulators' approval of a 145-mile power transmission corridor in western…
The Maine Public Utilities Commission is creating a half-million dollar pilot program to encourage the buildout of electric vehicle charging stations in…
A legislative committee is questioning the legality of a lease for state lands that Central Maine Power needs for its proposed transmission corridor…
A company paid $500,000 by Maine regulators to study the state's electric grid may have been ineligible to receive the contract based on conflict of…
State regulators Thursday rebuked Central Maine Power (CMP) for its poor customer service, reducing its shareholder profits by almost $10 million over the…
Maine's Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is opening an investigation into Central Maine Power’s (CMP) winter disconnection policies.That's after a…