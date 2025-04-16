Winter disconnection protection period ends, utilities can now cut power over unpaid bills

Electric and gas utility providers can disconnect services for customers behind on their payments without approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission after the winter disconnection protection period ended Tuesday.

From November 15 through April 15, electric and gas utilities are prohibited from disconnecting customers without permission from the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division to ensure consumers have heat during the coldest months of the year.

Outside of these dates, utility providers no longer need this approval to disconnect services but are still required to provide timely disconnection notices prior to terminating utility service, according to a statement from the Utilities Commission.

The Commission encourages customers struggling to pay their bills to contact them for assistance.