Winter disconnection protection period ends, utilities can now cut power over unpaid bills

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:15 PM EDT
FILE— Central Maine Power utility lines are seen, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. Rolling blackouts may hit New England if there's an extended cold snap this winter. The CEO of power grid operator ISO New England said the situation is "precarious" because natural gas is in shorter-than-normal supply and also subject to supply chain disruptions.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE— Central Maine Power utility lines are seen, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine.

Electric and gas utility providers can disconnect services for customers behind on their payments without approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission after the winter disconnection protection period ended Tuesday.

From November 15 through April 15, electric and gas utilities are prohibited from disconnecting customers without permission from the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division to ensure consumers have heat during the coldest months of the year.

Outside of these dates, utility providers no longer need this approval to disconnect services but are still required to provide timely disconnection notices prior to terminating utility service, according to a statement from the Utilities Commission.

The Commission encourages customers struggling to pay their bills to contact them for assistance.
Business and Economy Maine Public Utilities CommissionUtilities
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
