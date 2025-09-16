Maine regulators choose 5 renewable power developments for contracts

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has selected five renewable energy developments through an expedited bidding process.

Commission Chair Phill Bartlett said the projects may provide more than 250 megawatts of electricity. Lawmakers wanted to contract for about six times that capacity.

"Had we seen more projects we thought were ratepayer beneficial we could select them," Bartlett said. "But we still have the authority to go out in the future, and we will to do future rounds of procurement."

The selected projects include a 4 megawatt hydroelectric facility and four solar power developments, according to the commission.

Regulators fast-tracked the bidding process at the direction of legislators. Bartlett said that major changes to federal policy through President Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill" including the loss of 30% tax credits for clean energy developments by 2027. also spurred the commission to move quickly and select projects.

"We also were cognizant of the fact that there are changes in federal law, federal tax policy that could affect projects and this expedited timetable gave projects the best chance to qualify for those tax credits," Bartlett said.

Details of the projects will be disclosed after the commission finalizes contracts with the developers.