Environmental advocates urge Congress to protect clean energy tax credits

Environmental advocates are calling on Congress to preserve clean energy tax credits, which are facing severe cuts in the big, beautiful bill.

Lucy Hochschartner with Maine Conservation Voters said uncertainty in Washington is already affecting Maine clean energy projects and jobs.

"It targets wind, solar, battery and home energy upgrades that are helping millions of people save money and lower emissions here in Maine," she said. "We know the stakes clean energy isn't just about climate. It's about jobs, it's about health and it's about keeping our energy dollars here at home."

Hochschartner said the cuts would drive up Maine energy costs at a time when the state already has some of the highest energy prices in the country.

Cheyenne Gallivan with the Maine Labor Climate Council said the tax credits are not handouts. They have a proven record of driving investment in energy projects, creating jobs and lowering costs.

"We have a choice, we can keep the momentum going, keep jobs here in Maine and lower costs for families, or we can send jobs out of state, like we have already seen happen over the last several months, raise energy bills and lose our competitive edge," she said.

Gallivan said Maine is already seeing impacts from the uncertainty of these cuts, as evidenced by iron and solar workers travelling out of state for work as projects in Maine are canceled.