Environment and Outdoors

Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published December 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
Central Maine Power
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Tuesday, May 28, 2019 photo, power lines converge on a Central Maine Power substation in Pownal, Maine.

Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills.

Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call the LIAP program."

The request comes after the regulators announced electricity supply rate hikes of 49% and 38% for customers of CMP and Versant who choose the standard offer. The new rates take effect next month.

Harwood says the $75 credit should offset three months of the impending rate hikes. He says about 25,000 households participate in the Low-Income Assistance Program, and he hopes the PUC will approve the emergency request within a month.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
