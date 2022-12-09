Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief

Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills.

Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call the LIAP program."

The request comes after the regulators announced electricity supply rate hikes of 49% and 38% for customers of CMP and Versant who choose the standard offer. The new rates take effect next month.

Harwood says the $75 credit should offset three months of the impending rate hikes. He says about 25,000 households participate in the Low-Income Assistance Program, and he hopes the PUC will approve the emergency request within a month.

