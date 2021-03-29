-
State regulators are launching an investigation into how Central Maine Power responded to the implementation of new solar energy development in Maine. Developers say that when new legislative mandates for solar energy were introduced, CMP dropped the ball.
Leases for state reserve lands along the route for Central Maine Power’s controversial power line are under fire in the Legislature and in the courts —…
Central Maine Power's controversial power line project took a hit in court on Wednesday, with a superior court judge ruling late in the afternoon that the…
Central Maine Power's controversial transmission project is again the target of another referendum that could scuttle the project, and the issue of…
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District today wrote a letter to the Biden administration calling for a review of a so-called “presidential permit”…
Central Maine Power says it has found faster and less costly solutions for large solar projects to connect to the power grid.CMP sent a letter to the…
Maine's energy world is in an uproar over a finding by Central Maine Power that it must revise its analysis of costly system upgrades needed to serve a…
An effort is underway in the Maine Legislature to close a loophole in state election laws allowing foreign-owned companies to influence state ballot…
Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission line through the state’s western woods delivered more than 100,000 petition signatures to the…
State regulators have ruled that Central Maine Power will be allowed to continue sending disconnection notices to households with past-due balances during…