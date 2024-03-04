© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

CMP asks state to approve $162 million storm recovery reimbursement

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST
Storm damage along road
Murray Carpenter
/
Maine Public
CMP said the extra money was necessary to cover the cost of multiple major storms that hit Maine in 2023.

CMP is asking state regulators to approve $162 million in recovery costs following multiple major storms last year.

Company spokesperson Jon Breed said it's the highest reimbursement request going back at least ten years, adding that says recovery costs have increased dramatically as climate change fuels more frequent and more devastating storms.

"These are the costs of climate change. And this is what we are working to plan for to ensure we not only harden the grids prevent outages but ensure the grid is set up to continue to serve Maine future generations," Breed said.

Breed said the storm recovery costs would be paid for through rate increases.

That worries William Harwood, the state's public advocate, who said increases will cause hardship for ratepayers, especially those with low incomes.

And, Harwood said, the increasing cost of storm damage should serve as an urgent call to harden the grid as climate change fuels more extreme weather.

"We need to do a better job of anticipating these storms and making changes to the grid so that it can keep more lights on for more hours, rather than the more expensive job of cleaning it up after the fact," he said.

The reimbursement request now heads to the Public Utilities Commission.
Tags
Climate Desk winter stormCentral Maine Powerpublic advocate
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider