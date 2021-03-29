-
It's still snowing heavily over much of Maine late this afternoon, but the national weather service says that should be ending by about midnight.Richard…
Far-southwestern Maine could see as much as 17 inches of snow before this two pronged storm ends Tuesday.To the north the heaviest snow will occur along a…
NEW YORK — A wintry storm that made Thanksgiving travel miserable across much of the country gripped the East with a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet…
The National Weather Service is predicting a significant storm in Maine this weekend.Widespread double-digit snowfall is expected in areas across the…
A winter storm is bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to northern New England, making for a dangerous and slippery commute. The forecast calls…
PORTLAND, Maine - A major nor’easter that battered the north Atlantic coast swept across Maine Tuesday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, stranding…