Maine gets $65 million to modernize electric grid

Maine’s largest power companies plan to use a $65 million grant to install advanced grid technology and connect more clean energy resources.

Funding from the U.S. Department of Energy will pay for installation of smart grid technology that will let Central Maine Power and Versant Power Co. manage electricity in real time.

The Flexible Interconnections and Resilience for Maine, or FIRM, program is intended to enhance grid stability, regulate voltage and increase transmission capacity, according to the state.

"In order to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and embrace clean energy, we must make sure that Maine has a strong electrical grid that can accept power from multiple sources and deliver it efficiently and reliably to Maine people and businesses," Governor Janet Mills said in a press release.

New equipment is intended to increase the grid's existing bandwidth to carry power from distributed generation sources such as solar and wind arrays.

Maine's grid was built out to deliver power from large plants to homes and businesses. But now, there are smaller sources of renewable power all over the state trying to go the other way, said Dan Burgess, director of the state's Governor's Energy Office.

"Today, because of new technologies like wind, solar biomass and energy storage we are seeing an electric system that needs to modernize with a more decentralized system," Burgess said.

Technology updates can help ease congestion on the power lines and avoid expensive infrastructure upgrades needed to connect renewable energy resources to the grid, Burgess added.

"Those new kind of cutting edge software and hardware technologies that are going to help us get more out of the grid that we have today," he said.

Central Maine Power and it's parent company, Avangrid said they have have received almost half a billion dollars in federal awards over the last year to improve the state's electric system.

"Our ability to connect more clean, affordable energy to Maine’s power grid is critical to meeting the state’s climate goals,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra, in a press release.

In addition to funding for technology and equipment, the grant includes dedicated money for nearly 500 training, pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship positions in Maine.

Maine Public’s Climate Desk is made possible by Androscoggin bank, with additional support from Evergreen Home Performance, Bigelow Laboratory, & Lee Auto Malls.