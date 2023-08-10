Maine's Public Advocate pushes to boost programs to help low-income Mainers with electric bills

Maine's Public Advocate is pushing to boost two programs to help low-income Mainers with their electric bills.

The state's Arrearage Management Program allows low-income Mainers that have fallen behind on their electric payments to have a portion of their past debts forgiven, if they pay their current monthly bills on time.

Proposed rules at the Maine Public Utilities Commission would alter the program by boosting monthly benefits and expanding eligibility.

Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood said participants would also be allowed to miss one current monthly electric bill without being disqualified.

"There are going to be times where, human nature being what it is and difficulty, where you might miss a monthly payment. We think to throw the whole program away for that ratepayer is too harsh. So we are proposing a second chance," Harwood said.

The proposed rules were recommended by the state's Electric Ratepayer Advisory Council. According to data from the Maine PUC, about 1,100 Maine residents are currently enrolled in the program, out of about 1,900 people who are eligible.

The PUC is scheduled to hold a hearing on the proposed changes later this month.

The latest supplemental budget passed by the legislature also boosted funding for the state's Low Income Assistance Program, which assists low-income renters and homeowners with their electric bills. The supplemental budget added $15 million over the next two years, effectively increasing the program's budget by about 50 percent.

In comments to the PUC, both Central Maine Power and Versant Power said they support expanding eligibility for the program.

But Harwood said the increased funding still won't meet the needs of all low-income Mainers, and his office is proposing that Maine ratepayers pay a bit extra each month, in order to help fund an additional increase to the program's funding.

"We have a serious problem where low income ratepayers are in trouble. And they're getting to the point where many of them have to choose between food and medicine for their family, versus paying their electric bill," Harwood said.

In a reply, Central Maine Power said it disagrees with raising customers' electric rates to boost program funding.