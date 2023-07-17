© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
News

Maine Department of Education issues $2M for expanded summer school programs

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT

Maine's Department of Education is providing an additional $2 million in funding to 17 school units this summer to help students still grappling with the effects of the COVID pandemic.

The DOE says the funding will support expanded math and literacy programs, tutoring, outdoor education, and family activities for nearly a thousand students.

It's paid for through federal relief funding, and will support school programs from Madawaska to Jackman to Windham.

Patty Wight
