Maine Department of Education issues $2M for expanded summer school programs
Maine's Department of Education is providing an additional $2 million in funding to 17 school units this summer to help students still grappling with the effects of the COVID pandemic.
The DOE says the funding will support expanded math and literacy programs, tutoring, outdoor education, and family activities for nearly a thousand students.
It's paid for through federal relief funding, and will support school programs from Madawaska to Jackman to Windham.