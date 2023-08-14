One person injured after heavy rain causes 14 cars to crash on I-295

At least 14 cars were involved in a series of crashes on Sunday afternoon in the Freeport area of Interstate 295. Maine State Police say heavy rain was partially to blame.

State troopers arrived at mile marker 22 just after 3 pm and found five separate crashes stretching about half a mile.

Only one person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say five of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

