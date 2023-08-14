© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WMEA-HD 90.1 FM in Portland is off the air; WMEA-FM (non HD) is still on the air. | Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
News

One person injured after heavy rain causes 14 cars to crash on I-295

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
At least fourteen vehicles were involved in a set of crashes along a half northbound Interstate 295 in Freeport Sunday, Aug. 13, which police say was partly caused by heavy rain.
Maine State Police
At least fourteen vehicles were involved in a set of crashes along a half-mile of northbound Interstate 295 in Freeport Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, which police say was partly caused by heavy rain.

At least 14 cars were involved in a series of crashes on Sunday afternoon in the Freeport area of Interstate 295. Maine State Police say heavy rain was partially to blame.

State troopers arrived at mile marker 22 just after 3 pm and found five separate crashes stretching about half a mile.

Only one person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say five of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

News
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews