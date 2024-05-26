President approves disaster declaration for Cumberland and York Counties after April nor'easter
President Joe Biden has approved Maine's request for a Major Disaster Declaration to help Cumberland and York Counties recover from an April nor’easter that caused significant infrastructure damage.
Governor Janet Mills said that costs from the two-day storm, including debris removal, damage to roads and bridges, and emergency protective measures are expected to exceed $3.5 million.
The President’s disaster declaration unlocks federal assistance to help Maine cover the cost of public infrastructure repairs.