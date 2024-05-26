© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

President approves disaster declaration for Cumberland and York Counties after April nor'easter

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 26, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT
Line workers repair downed power lines during the April 4 nor'easter.
Central Maine Power
Line workers repair downed power lines during the April 4 nor'easter.

President Joe Biden has approved Maine's request for a Major Disaster Declaration to help Cumberland and York Counties recover from an April nor’easter that caused significant infrastructure damage.

Governor Janet Mills said that costs from the two-day storm, including debris removal, damage to roads and bridges, and emergency protective measures are expected to exceed $3.5 million.

The President’s disaster declaration unlocks federal assistance to help Maine cover the cost of public infrastructure repairs.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet